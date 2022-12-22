Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Todd R. Wasmund opens Christmas Cards from Primary Village North Elementary

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    12.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding general, opens holiday cards from Centerville Ohio's Primary Village North Elementary School at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on Dec. 22, 2022. Students from Centerville Primary Village North Elementary sent more than 400 cards to Soldiers stationed in Vicenza, Italy. Wasmund is the senior responsible officer for more than 18,000 Soldiers and Army Civilians stationed in Italy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869288
    VIRIN: 221222-A-TB002-001
    Filename: DOD_109386609
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: CENTERVILLE, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Todd R. Wasmund opens Christmas Cards from Primary Village North Elementary, by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Holidays
    Family
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    ChristmasCards

