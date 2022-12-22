Gen. Todd R. Wasmund opens Christmas Cards from Primary Village North Elementary

Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding general, opens holiday cards from Centerville Ohio's Primary Village North Elementary School at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on Dec. 22, 2022. Students from Centerville Primary Village North Elementary sent more than 400 cards to Soldiers stationed in Vicenza, Italy. Wasmund is the senior responsible officer for more than 18,000 Soldiers and Army Civilians stationed in Italy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)
