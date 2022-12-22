Gen. Todd R. Wasmund opens Christmas Cards from Primary Village North Elementary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding general, opens holiday cards from Centerville Ohio's Primary Village North Elementary School at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on Dec. 22, 2022. Students from Centerville Primary Village North Elementary sent more than 400 cards to Soldiers stationed in Vicenza, Italy. Wasmund is the senior responsible officer for more than 18,000 Soldiers and Army Civilians stationed in Italy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)