    AFN Incirlik Holiday Events Update

    1, TURKEY

    12.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger, American Forces Network Incirlik broadcast journalist, spotlighted holiday events happening on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2022. Organizations and clubs on base created events to foster morale among Airmen during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869283
    VIRIN: 221218-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386569
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Holiday Events Update, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

