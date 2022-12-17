Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger, American Forces Network Incirlik broadcast journalist, spotlighted holiday events happening on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2022. Organizations and clubs on base created events to foster morale among Airmen during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 05:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869283
|VIRIN:
|221218-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386569
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Holiday Events Update, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
