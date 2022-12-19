Holiday Greetings from Airmen Deployed to Al Udeid Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Adam Fall, Tech. Sgt. Nathan Sekely, Airman 1st Class Nhurkin Roscom, Tech. Sgt. Logan Allensworth, and Tech. Sgt. Tiffani McCoy send holiday messages to family and friends while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



Senior Airman Adam Fall is stationed at MacDill AFB, FL.

Tech. Sgt. Nathan Sekely serves at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, PA.

Airman 1st Class Nhurkin Roscom serves at the 22nd Logistic Readiness Squadron at McConnell AFB, Kansas.

Tech. Sgt. Logan Allensworth serves at the 940th MXS at at Beale AFB, CA.

Tech. Sgt. Tiffani McCoy serves at the 171st Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, PA.