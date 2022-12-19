Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from Airmen Deployed to Al Udeid Air Base

    QATAR

    12.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Adam Fall, Tech. Sgt. Nathan Sekely, Airman 1st Class Nhurkin Roscom, Tech. Sgt. Logan Allensworth, and Tech. Sgt. Tiffani McCoy send holiday messages to family and friends while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Senior Airman Adam Fall is stationed at MacDill AFB, FL.
    Tech. Sgt. Nathan Sekely serves at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, PA.
    Airman 1st Class Nhurkin Roscom serves at the 22nd Logistic Readiness Squadron at McConnell AFB, Kansas.
    Tech. Sgt. Logan Allensworth serves at the 940th MXS at at Beale AFB, CA.
    Tech. Sgt. Tiffani McCoy serves at the 171st Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh, PA.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 04:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869274
    VIRIN: 221219-F-KB004-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386361
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: QA
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from Airmen Deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

