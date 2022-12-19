Master Sgt. Nathaniel Lieberum, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Tate, Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Ramos, Staff Sgt. Miriam Chavez, and Sgt. Thompson send holiday messages to family and friends while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
Master Sgt. Nathaniel Lieberum is a flight line production superintendent and lives in Pittsburgh, PA.
Staff Sgt. Jeremy Tate is stationed at Beale AFB in California and his hometown is Live Oak, CA.
Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Ramos is stationed at Beale AFB, CA and his hometown is Sacramento, CA.
Staff Sgt. Miriam Chavez is from Chico, CA.
This work, Holiday Messages from Maintainers at Al Udeid, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
