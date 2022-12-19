Holiday Messages from Maintainers at Al Udeid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Nathaniel Lieberum, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Tate, Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Ramos, Staff Sgt. Miriam Chavez, and Sgt. Thompson send holiday messages to family and friends while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



Master Sgt. Nathaniel Lieberum is a flight line production superintendent and lives in Pittsburgh, PA.

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Tate is stationed at Beale AFB in California and his hometown is Live Oak, CA.

Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Ramos is stationed at Beale AFB, CA and his hometown is Sacramento, CA.

Staff Sgt. Miriam Chavez is from Chico, CA.