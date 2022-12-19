Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Messages from Maintainers at Al Udeid

    QATAR

    12.19.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Nathaniel Lieberum, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Tate, Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Ramos, Staff Sgt. Miriam Chavez, and Sgt. Thompson send holiday messages to family and friends while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Master Sgt. Nathaniel Lieberum is a flight line production superintendent and lives in Pittsburgh, PA.
    Staff Sgt. Jeremy Tate is stationed at Beale AFB in California and his hometown is Live Oak, CA.
    Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Ramos is stationed at Beale AFB, CA and his hometown is Sacramento, CA.
    Staff Sgt. Miriam Chavez is from Chico, CA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 04:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869269
    VIRIN: 221219-F-VL294-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386356
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: QA
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Messages from Maintainers at Al Udeid, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    holiday
    Holiday Season
    Beale AFB
    deployment
    hometown

