A holiday message from U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Maj. Joshua Kuster from St. Cloud, Fla. Kuster serves as the sexual harassment/assault response and prevention (SHARP) representative with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869268
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-NL413-480
|Filename:
|DOD_109386355
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from Maj. Joshua Kuster, by CPT Katherine Alegado and 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT