Holiday Greetings from AUAB

Airman First Class Carlos Rivera, Tech. Sgt. Adrean McMillion, Capt. Seth Powers, Staff Sgt. Laura Hinson, Capt. Joseph Ethan Poteet, Maj. Timothy Crothers, Capt. Jared Greene, Airman 1st Class Isaiah Robinson, and Master Sgt. Corey Philson share holiday greetings while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



Airman First Class Carlos Rivera is from New Britain, CT.

Tech. Sgt. Adrean McMillion is from Lowndes County, AL.

Capt. Powers and Staff Sgt Laura Hinson hail from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI.

Capt. Joseph Ethan Poteet is statioed at Eglin AFB in Florida.

Maj. Timothy Crothers is stationed at Hill AFB in Utah.

Capt. Jared Greene is a C-17 pilot and wishes a happy holidays to people in Murfreesboro, TN

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Robinson is from Baton Rouge, LA.

Master Sgt. Corey Philson is from Washington, DC.