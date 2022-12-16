Airman First Class Carlos Rivera, Tech. Sgt. Adrean McMillion, Capt. Seth Powers, Staff Sgt. Laura Hinson, Capt. Joseph Ethan Poteet, Maj. Timothy Crothers, Capt. Jared Greene, Airman 1st Class Isaiah Robinson, and Master Sgt. Corey Philson share holiday greetings while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
Airman First Class Carlos Rivera is from New Britain, CT.
Tech. Sgt. Adrean McMillion is from Lowndes County, AL.
Capt. Powers and Staff Sgt Laura Hinson hail from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI.
Capt. Joseph Ethan Poteet is statioed at Eglin AFB in Florida.
Maj. Timothy Crothers is stationed at Hill AFB in Utah.
Capt. Jared Greene is a C-17 pilot and wishes a happy holidays to people in Murfreesboro, TN
Airman 1st Class Isaiah Robinson is from Baton Rouge, LA.
Master Sgt. Corey Philson is from Washington, DC.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 04:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869267
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-KB004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386336
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|QA
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from AUAB, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT