Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greetings from AUAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    12.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Carlos Rivera, Tech. Sgt. Adrean McMillion, Capt. Seth Powers, Staff Sgt. Laura Hinson, Capt. Joseph Ethan Poteet, Maj. Timothy Crothers, Capt. Jared Greene, Airman 1st Class Isaiah Robinson, and Master Sgt. Corey Philson share holiday greetings while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Airman First Class Carlos Rivera is from New Britain, CT.
    Tech. Sgt. Adrean McMillion is from Lowndes County, AL.
    Capt. Powers and Staff Sgt Laura Hinson hail from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI.
    Capt. Joseph Ethan Poteet is statioed at Eglin AFB in Florida.
    Maj. Timothy Crothers is stationed at Hill AFB in Utah.
    Capt. Jared Greene is a C-17 pilot and wishes a happy holidays to people in Murfreesboro, TN
    Airman 1st Class Isaiah Robinson is from Baton Rouge, LA.
    Master Sgt. Corey Philson is from Washington, DC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 04:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869267
    VIRIN: 221216-F-KB004-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386336
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: QA
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from AUAB, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    greetings
    holidays
    Holiday Season
    deployment
    al udeid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT