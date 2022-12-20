video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform a helicopter support team exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 20, 2022. The HST exercise was a test conducted to certify pilots in sling load operations and increase flight proficiency when lifting cargo. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)