    Sling Load Operations

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform a helicopter support team exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 20, 2022. The HST exercise was a test conducted to certify pilots in sling load operations and increase flight proficiency when lifting cargo. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 22:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869260
    VIRIN: 221222-M-CX509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386162
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sling Load Operations, by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    HST
    CLB 31
    helicopter
    load
    VMM 262

