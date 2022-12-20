A U.S. Marine CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform a helicopter support team exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 20, 2022. The HST exercise was a test conducted to certify pilots in sling load operations and increase flight proficiency when lifting cargo. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869260
|VIRIN:
|221222-M-CX509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386162
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
