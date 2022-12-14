Happy Holidays from 3rd Marine Logistics Group

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley, Sgt. Maj. Ryan Meltesen, and Command Master Chief Charles Ziervogel, leadership of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, wish a happy holiday season to the Marines, Sailors, and familes of 3rd MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869257
|VIRIN:
|221214-M-PM375-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109386074
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
