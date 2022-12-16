AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: Archangel Winterfest

The U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, hosts a moral event to build comradery with the Republic of Korea Army's 106th Brigade 35th Division forces at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Over the past year both units have participated in multiple combined events together to help develop interoperability and foster a closer relationship with the host nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869252
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386018
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
