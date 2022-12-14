AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: EOD Flight

Staff Sgt. Zachary McCarthy, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team leader, keeps Airmen and Civilians safe by ensuring all explosive devices from past conflicts or current altercations are not left unchecked and accounted for at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2022. Explosives from past wars didn't always detonate witch is why it is EOD's mission to keep an ever watchful eye for any possible duds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869252
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386018
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
