Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: EOD Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Staff Sgt. Zachary McCarthy, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team leader, keeps Airmen and Civilians safe by ensuring all explosive devices from past conflicts or current altercations are not left unchecked and accounted for at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2022. Explosives from past wars didn't always detonate witch is why it is EOD's mission to keep an ever watchful eye for any possible duds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869252
    VIRIN: 221222-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109386018
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: EOD Flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    robot
    South Korea
    explosive
    mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT