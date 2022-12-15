Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Look Good, Fight Good

    JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrew King 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform a mechanized raid at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 15, 2022. Mechanized raids provide Marines the opportunity to locate, close with and destroy enemies in a variety of terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 21:26
    Location: JP

    This work, Look Good, Fight Good, by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    31st MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Mech Raid
    BLT 1/4

