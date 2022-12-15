U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform a mechanized raid at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 15, 2022. Mechanized raids provide Marines the opportunity to locate, close with and destroy enemies in a variety of terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)
This work, Look Good, Fight Good, by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
