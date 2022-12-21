The USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and its crew return home Wednesday to North Charleston, South Carolina following a 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea. Hamilton deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe - Africa area of operations in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869249
|VIRIN:
|221221-G-PJ308-0062
|Filename:
|DOD_109385997
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USGCG Hamilton returns home following 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
