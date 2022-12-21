Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USGCG Hamilton returns home following 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and its crew return home Wednesday to North Charleston, South Carolina following a 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea. Hamilton deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe - Africa area of operations in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869249
    VIRIN: 221221-G-PJ308-0062
    Filename: DOD_109385997
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USGCG Hamilton returns home following 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC Hamilton
    Coast Guard
    #Hamilton22

