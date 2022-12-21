USGCG Hamilton returns home following 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and its crew return home Wednesday to North Charleston, South Carolina following a 94-day deployment in the Baltic Sea. Hamilton deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe - Africa area of operations in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)