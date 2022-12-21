Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Holiday Message

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    221221-N-VI040-1001 ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 21, 2022) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Cmdr. Zathan Baker, executive officer, NAF Atsugi, their spouses, and Command Master Chief Weba Roberts, NAF Atsugi command master chief, deliver a holiday message for the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869248
    VIRIN: 221221-N-VI040-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385993
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: PASS CHRISTIAN, MS, US

    TAGS

    Japan
    Holiday Season
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN

