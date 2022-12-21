221221-N-VI040-1001 ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 21, 2022) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Cmdr. Zathan Baker, executive officer, NAF Atsugi, their spouses, and Command Master Chief Weba Roberts, NAF Atsugi command master chief, deliver a holiday message for the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869248
|VIRIN:
|221221-N-VI040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109385993
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|PASS CHRISTIAN, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Holiday Message, by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT