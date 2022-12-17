Marine Forces Reserve recaps its achievements throughout 2022. The Marine Corps Reserve, as part of the single integrated Total Force that the Commandant of the Marine Corps envisions, remains a vital contributor to the warfighting capability and capacity of the Naval Service. Lower thirds added. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
The Music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 31 Dec. 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 17:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869245
|VIRIN:
|221217-M-BD822-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109385917
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Forces Reserve 2022 Lower thirds added., by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT