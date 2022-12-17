Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Forces Reserve 2022 Lower thirds added.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marine Forces Reserve recaps its achievements throughout 2022. The Marine Corps Reserve, as part of the single integrated Total Force that the Commandant of the Marine Corps envisions, remains a vital contributor to the warfighting capability and capacity of the Naval Service. Lower thirds added. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    The Music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 31 Dec. 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869245
    VIRIN: 221217-M-BD822-1003
    Filename: DOD_109385917
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces Reserve 2022 Lower thirds added., by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    MFR
    Recap
    USMCnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT