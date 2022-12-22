Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Message from U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Ron Lee 

    Army Chief Information Officer

    U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer provides a holiday message thanking staff for their hard work throughout the year, while also reminding everyone to be safe and think about those service members separated from family during this holiday season. Happy Holidays from the Office of the Army Chief Information Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 22:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869243
    VIRIN: 221222-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109385903
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Message from U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Data
    Holidays
    Cyber
    Army
    CIO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT