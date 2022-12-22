Holiday Message from U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer provides a holiday message thanking staff for their hard work throughout the year, while also reminding everyone to be safe and think about those service members separated from family during this holiday season. Happy Holidays from the Office of the Army Chief Information Officer.