Medical Readiness Command, West Holiday Message 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West and Director, Small Market and Stand-Alone Military MTF Organization, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy J. Sprunger wish everyone a safe and happy holidays.



Transcript:

Team—thank you for an outstanding year. The last seven months have shown me what a phenomenal team we truly have here at the newly minted MRC West. As we go into the holidays, I want you to take the time to rest, relax, and reset. I can’t wait to see each of you in the New Year.

Looking back through 2022, there are so many things we are grateful for. From MEDCOM Best Leaders to Army Best Medics and the Army NCO of the Year, our Soldiers have successfully represented our command among the best of the best with honor, dignity, and tenacity. Thank you to everyone who made those events happen. The entire MRC West team of Soldiers, civilians and contractors continue to ensure we lead the way in Army Medicine.

We want you to have a safe and happy holiday season—with an emphasis on safety. Be smart. Don’t drive impaired, either from alcohol or exhaustion.

The holidays can be a difficult time of year for many, so I ask that you be vigilant in looking after each other during the holidays. Pick up the phone and check on your buddy.

CSM and I also want to extend our gratitude to the MRC West Soldiers deployed across the globe and away from their families this holiday season, and also to the rest of our deployed service members throughout the Armed Forces, thank you for your sacrifice.

Thank you again for your hard work and dedication to our Soldiers.

From our families to yours, Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays!

Army Medicine is Army Strong



