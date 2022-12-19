"Meet your Director" LT Kristen Matson, DFA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LT Kristen Matson is the new NMRTC Fort Belvoir, Director for Administration (DFA). This video gives an overview of her duties and responsibilities as the DFA and what Sailors should expect from her in this role.