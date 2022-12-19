Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Meet your Director" LT Kristen Matson, DFA

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Lt. Jaeda Ewings 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Fort Belvoir

    LT Kristen Matson is the new NMRTC Fort Belvoir, Director for Administration (DFA). This video gives an overview of her duties and responsibilities as the DFA and what Sailors should expect from her in this role.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869220
    VIRIN: 221219-N-TL939-402
    Filename: DOD_109385538
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    This work, "Meet your Director" LT Kristen Matson, DFA, by LT Jaeda Ewings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

