LT Kristen Matson is the new NMRTC Fort Belvoir, Director for Administration (DFA). This video gives an overview of her duties and responsibilities as the DFA and what Sailors should expect from her in this role.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869220
|VIRIN:
|221219-N-TL939-402
|Filename:
|DOD_109385538
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
This work, "Meet your Director" LT Kristen Matson, DFA, by LT Jaeda Ewings, identified by DVIDS
