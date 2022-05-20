Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Look Around - Spotlight on Women in Cybersecurity (BGen Mahlock))

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    National Security Agency

    If you look around NSA and the federal government, more women are working in cybersecurity than ever before. This series will spotlight some of the women working in NSA's cybersecurity mission at all levels, as well as women in leadership roles across government. In episode 2, Morgan Adamski, Director, NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center talks with BGen Lorna Mahlock, NSA Cybersecurity Directorate, Deputy Director for Combat Support.

    Location: US

    Cybersecurity
    nsa
    women in cybersecurity

