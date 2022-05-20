Look Around - Spotlight on Women in Cybersecurity (BGen Mahlock))

If you look around NSA and the federal government, more women are working in cybersecurity than ever before. This series will spotlight some of the women working in NSA's cybersecurity mission at all levels, as well as women in leadership roles across government. In episode 2, Morgan Adamski, Director, NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center talks with BGen Lorna Mahlock, NSA Cybersecurity Directorate, Deputy Director for Combat Support.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Series
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
