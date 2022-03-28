If you look around NSA and the federal government, more women are working in cybersecurity than ever before. This series will spotlight some of the women working in NSA's cybersecurity mission at all levels, as well as women in leadership roles across government.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869218
|VIRIN:
|220328-O-YR580-398
|Filename:
|DOD_109385526
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Look Around - Spotlight on Women in Cybersecurity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT