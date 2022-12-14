Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Movers - Combat Service Support Company FEX

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, construct burms using D6 bulldozers during a Combat Service Support Company field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 14, 2022. CSSC conducted the field exercise to meet operational and training objectives to enhance deployment capabilities and unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869216
    VIRIN: 221214-M-EH070-2001
    Filename: DOD_109385504
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Earth Movers - Combat Service Support Company FEX, by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    BULLDOZER
    HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATORS
    COMBAT SERVICE SUPPORT COMPANY
    I MIG
    IMSB

