Earth Movers - Combat Service Support Company FEX

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, construct burms using D6 bulldozers during a Combat Service Support Company field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 14, 2022. CSSC conducted the field exercise to meet operational and training objectives to enhance deployment capabilities and unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869216
|VIRIN:
|221214-M-EH070-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109385504
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
