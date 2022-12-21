Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disability Etiquette Part One: Introduction and Background

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Erin Sanderson 

    Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program

    The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.

    Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869214
    VIRIN: 221221-O-CK763-263
    Filename: DOD_109385497
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disability Etiquette Part One: Introduction and Background, by Erin Sanderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    disability
    reasonable accommodation
    assistive technology
    disability etiquette
    disability training

