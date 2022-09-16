Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd Space Operations Squadron B-roll

    NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Military and civilian personnel assigned to the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, manage the Satellite Control Network’s largest remote tracking station at New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, Sept. 16, 2022. 23 SOPS provides critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. B-roll package includes coverage inside the operations floor and inside a radome. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869207
    VIRIN: 220916-X-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385282
    Length: 00:13:45
    Location: NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 23rd Space Operations Squadron B-roll, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space Operations
    New Boston
    23rd Space Operations Squadron
    23 SOPS
    Space Force
    Delta 6

