23rd Space Operations Squadron B-roll

Military and civilian personnel assigned to the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, manage the Satellite Control Network’s largest remote tracking station at New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, Sept. 16, 2022. 23 SOPS provides critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. B-roll package includes coverage inside the operations floor and inside a radome. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick)