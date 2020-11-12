Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine 25th Regiment conducts Readiness Training

    ASA FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 25th Regiment conducted readiness training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Dec. 11, 2020

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869204
    VIRIN: 121120-F-BW403-1199
    Filename: DOD_109385245
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: ASA FORT DIX, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine 25th Regiment conducts Readiness Training, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Readiness
    Training
    4th MAW
    MAG-49

