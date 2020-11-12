U.S. Marines assigned to the 25th Regiment conducted readiness training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Dec. 11, 2020
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869204
|VIRIN:
|121120-F-BW403-1199
|Filename:
|DOD_109385245
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ASA FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine 25th Regiment conducts Readiness Training, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
