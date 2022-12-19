Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Training Area Management Capabilities Video

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    This video demonstrates the training capabilities of Range Training Area Management (RTAM), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. RTAM supports II Marine Expeditionary Force in producing the next generation of warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zeta Johnson) 

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869203
    VIRIN: 221219-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385244
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Range Training Area Management Capabilities Video, by LCpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bases
    Warfighters
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Make Ready
    RTAM

