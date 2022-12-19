Range Training Area Management Capabilities Video

This video demonstrates the training capabilities of Range Training Area Management (RTAM), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. RTAM supports II Marine Expeditionary Force in producing the next generation of warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
