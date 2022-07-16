MAG-49 Change of Command Parade

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49 perform a parade for a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on July 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869202
|VIRIN:
|061622-F-BW403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109385241
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ASA FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
