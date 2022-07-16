Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-49 Change of Command Parade

    ASA FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49 perform a parade for a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on July 16, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869202
    VIRIN: 061622-F-BW403-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385241
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ASA FORT DIX, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-49 Change of Command Parade, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Change of Command
    4th MAW
    MAG-49

