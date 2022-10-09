Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    404th Airborne Drop

    ASA FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Ary Soldiers assigned to the 404th Brigade perform an airborne drop at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. in Sept. 10, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869201
    VIRIN: 091022-F-BW403-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385240
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ASA FORT DIX, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 404th Airborne Drop, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Airborne
    JBMDL
    U.S. Army National Guard
    Army Support Activity Fort Dix

