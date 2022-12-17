Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holiday Messages from AUAB

    QATAR

    12.17.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel Wright, Lt. Col. Sharilyn Smith, and Col. Randy Schwinler share messages from the holidays while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base.

    Chief Master Sgt. Wright’s hometown is Grenada, MS and he serves at Nellis Air Force Base. Lt. Col. Sharilyn Smith is from South Carolina and serves with the 179th Fighter Wing. Col. Randy Schwinler’s family lives in South Dakota.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 11:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869200
    VIRIN: 221217-F-VL294-1001
    Filename: DOD_109385234
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: QA
    Hometown: GRENADA, MS, US

    This work, 2022 Holiday Messages from AUAB, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

