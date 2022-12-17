2022 Holiday Messages from AUAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869200" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel Wright, Lt. Col. Sharilyn Smith, and Col. Randy Schwinler share messages from the holidays while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base.



Chief Master Sgt. Wright’s hometown is Grenada, MS and he serves at Nellis Air Force Base. Lt. Col. Sharilyn Smith is from South Carolina and serves with the 179th Fighter Wing. Col. Randy Schwinler’s family lives in South Dakota.