Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel Wright, Lt. Col. Sharilyn Smith, and Col. Randy Schwinler share messages from the holidays while deployed at Al Udeid Air Base.
Chief Master Sgt. Wright’s hometown is Grenada, MS and he serves at Nellis Air Force Base. Lt. Col. Sharilyn Smith is from South Carolina and serves with the 179th Fighter Wing. Col. Randy Schwinler’s family lives in South Dakota.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869200
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-VL294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109385234
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|QA
|Hometown:
|GRENADA, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Holiday Messages from AUAB, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
