    101 Infantry Battalion Weapon Assembly Short

    ASA FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Infantry Regiment performs an M4 Rifle assembly at Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst, N.J on March 4, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869195
    VIRIN: 030323-F-BW403-1200
    Filename: DOD_109385166
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ASA FORT DIX, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 Infantry Battalion Weapon Assembly Short, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

