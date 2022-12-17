Members of the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, Montana (Staff Sgt. Thomas Triplett, Staff Sgt. Griffin Burns, Senior Airman Tennyson Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Alek Olney, Tech. Sgt. Casey Gervais, and 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis) deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar send holiday greetings to family and friends back in Montana.
Staff Sgt. Thomas Triplett, Staff Sgt. Griffin Burns, Senior Airman Tennyson Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Alek Olney, and Tech. Sgt. Casey Gervais serve in Security Forces both at home and during their deployment.
1st Lt. Bayard Lewis serves as a Public Affairs Officer both at home and during his deployment.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 11:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869192
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-VL294-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109385156
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|QA
|Hometown:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings from Deployed Members of the Montana Air National Guard, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT