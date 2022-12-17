Holiday Greetings from Deployed Members of the Montana Air National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, Montana (Staff Sgt. Thomas Triplett, Staff Sgt. Griffin Burns, Senior Airman Tennyson Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Alek Olney, Tech. Sgt. Casey Gervais, and 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis) deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar send holiday greetings to family and friends back in Montana.



Staff Sgt. Thomas Triplett, Staff Sgt. Griffin Burns, Senior Airman Tennyson Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Alek Olney, and Tech. Sgt. Casey Gervais serve in Security Forces both at home and during their deployment.



1st Lt. Bayard Lewis serves as a Public Affairs Officer both at home and during his deployment.