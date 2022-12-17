Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from Deployed Members of the Montana Air National Guard

    QATAR

    12.17.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, Montana (Staff Sgt. Thomas Triplett, Staff Sgt. Griffin Burns, Senior Airman Tennyson Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Alek Olney, Tech. Sgt. Casey Gervais, and 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis) deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar send holiday greetings to family and friends back in Montana.

    Staff Sgt. Thomas Triplett, Staff Sgt. Griffin Burns, Senior Airman Tennyson Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Alek Olney, and Tech. Sgt. Casey Gervais serve in Security Forces both at home and during their deployment.

    1st Lt. Bayard Lewis serves as a Public Affairs Officer both at home and during his deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 11:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869192
    VIRIN: 221217-F-VL294-1002
    Filename: DOD_109385156
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: QA
    Hometown: GREAT FALLS, MT, US

    This work, Holiday Greetings from Deployed Members of the Montana Air National Guard, by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    montana
    Holiday Season
    security forces
    deployment
    Al Udeid
    MTANG

