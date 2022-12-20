A holiday message from U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Alexander Darrow from Woodstock, Ga. Darrow serves as the tactical power generator specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 10:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869185
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-NL413-702
|Filename:
|DOD_109384923
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|READING, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from Spc. Krystal Fernandez, by CPT Katherine Alegado and 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
