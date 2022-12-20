Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from Spc. Alexander Darrow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado and 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    A holiday message from U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Alexander Darrow from Woodstock, Ga. Darrow serves as the tactical power generator specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869184
    VIRIN: 221220-A-NL413-479
    Filename: DOD_109384922
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from Spc. Alexander Darrow, by CPT Katherine Alegado and 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT