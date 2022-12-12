2BCT held Gander Memorial

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team held the Gander Memorial on Dec. 12, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Today, we remember the lives of the 248 STRIKE Soldiers who perished on December 12, 1985, in a plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869174
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-GG328-659
|PIN:
|150221
|Filename:
|DOD_109384749
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT