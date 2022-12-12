Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022 Sanitized Copy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza military community celebrated the start of the holyday season with a Christmas market and tree lighting ceremony in Casrma Ederle.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869173
    VIRIN: 221212-A-MS182-221
    Filename: DOD_109384742
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, Vicenza Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022 Sanitized Copy, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Caerma Ederle

