Vicenza Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022 Sanitized Copy

The Vicenza military community celebrated the start of the holyday season with a Christmas market and tree lighting ceremony in Casrma Ederle.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869173
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-MS182-221
|Filename:
|DOD_109384742
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
