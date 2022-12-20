Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from the 143d ESC HHC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado and 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Capt. Marlena Janes, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) headquarters and headquarters company (HHC) commander, 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb, 143d ESC HHC first sergeant, and Soldiers of the HHC wished families and friends a happy holiday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869171
    VIRIN: 221220-A-NL413-953
    Filename: DOD_109384733
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from the 143d ESC HHC, by CPT Katherine Alegado and 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT