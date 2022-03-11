Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad at Automotive Skills Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Fort McCoy Automotive Skills Center. Col. Messenger meets with MWR John Ward and learns how to change his own oil for the first time.
    The Automotive Skills Center is an 8 bay facility that includes maintenance bays, lift bays, a welding bay, and a tire changing bay...all that's needed for the do-it-yourselfer. For car enthusiasts who prefer to work on their own vehicles you can perform tire mounting & balancing, injector service, transmission service, and more.
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 09:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869168
    VIRIN: 221103-D-VQ984-265
    Filename: DOD_109384713
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Behind the Triad at Automotive Skills Center, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Automotive Skills Center
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Behind the Triad

