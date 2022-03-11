In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Fort McCoy Automotive Skills Center. Col. Messenger meets with MWR John Ward and learns how to change his own oil for the first time.
The Automotive Skills Center is an 8 bay facility that includes maintenance bays, lift bays, a welding bay, and a tire changing bay...all that's needed for the do-it-yourselfer. For car enthusiasts who prefer to work on their own vehicles you can perform tire mounting & balancing, injector service, transmission service, and more.
(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 09:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869168
|VIRIN:
|221103-D-VQ984-265
|Filename:
|DOD_109384713
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Behind the Triad at Automotive Skills Center, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
