Behind the Triad at Automotive Skills Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Fort McCoy Automotive Skills Center. Col. Messenger meets with MWR John Ward and learns how to change his own oil for the first time.

The Automotive Skills Center is an 8 bay facility that includes maintenance bays, lift bays, a welding bay, and a tire changing bay...all that's needed for the do-it-yourselfer. For car enthusiasts who prefer to work on their own vehicles you can perform tire mounting & balancing, injector service, transmission service, and more.

(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)