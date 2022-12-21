Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays Message from 10AAMDC command team

    RP, GERMANY

    12.21.2022

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, the 10AAMDC commanding general, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, the 10AAMDC command sergeant major, shared a few words for the team 10 family for the holidays. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869166
    VIRIN: 221221-A-JK865-834
    Filename: DOD_109384664
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays Message from 10AAMDC command team, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory

