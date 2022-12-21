2022 National Guard Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2022, the National Guard responded to emergencies and large-scale disasters, participated in a variety of training exercises, built lasting partnerships, and tirelessly supported a nation in need. Our footprint on domestic and international events continued, highlighting our transformation from a Cold War strategic reserve to the combat reserve of the Army and the Air Force. As the year closes out, the National Guard remains ready to meet state and federal missions, and satisfy overseas security requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)