2022 National Guard Year in Review

In 2022, the National Guard responded to emergencies and large-scale disasters, participated in a variety of training exercises, built lasting partnerships, and tirelessly supported a nation in need. Our footprint on domestic and international events continued, highlighting our transformation from a Cold War strategic reserve to the combat reserve of the Army and the Air Force. As the year closes out, the National Guard remains ready to meet state and federal missions, and satisfy overseas security requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
