    2022 National Guard Year in Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    In 2022, the National Guard responded to emergencies and large-scale disasters, participated in a variety of training exercises, built lasting partnerships, and tirelessly supported a nation in need. Our footprint on domestic and international events continued, highlighting our transformation from a Cold War strategic reserve to the combat reserve of the Army and the Air Force. As the year closes out, the National Guard remains ready to meet state and federal missions, and satisfy overseas security requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869163
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109384613
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    2022
    weeklyvideos

