Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

Romanian Land forces hosted a gift giving event for U.S. Army soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. The gifts included several types of meats and deserts common for Romanians to eat during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Rachal)
Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 07:26
Location:
|RO
