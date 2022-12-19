Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

    ROMANIA

    12.19.2022

    Video by Pfc. Justin Rachal 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Romanian Land forces hosted a gift giving event for U.S. Army soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. The gifts included several types of meats and deserts common for Romanians to eat during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Rachal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869162
    VIRIN: 221219-A-WP487-647
    Filename: DOD_109384590
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division, by PFC Justin Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

