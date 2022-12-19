Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Romanian Land forces hosted a gift giving event for U.S. Army soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. The gifts included several types of meats and deserts common for Romanians to eat during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Rachal)