    64th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services Conducts Laboratory Exercise

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.21.2022

    Video by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 64th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services held a laboratory exercise on Rhine Ordnance Barracks from Dec. 13 -15; where Soldiers were able to develop their skills and expand their knowledge in their work field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869161
    VIRIN: 221221-A-SS112-001
    Filename: DOD_109384559
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services Conducts Laboratory Exercise, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

