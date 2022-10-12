Hundreds of Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the 78th commemoration parade for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on December 10, 2022. Wreath laying, marching, a reenlistment ceremony, World War Two veteran appearances, and many more activities occurred in the city during this event.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 07:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|869160
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-QL286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109384511
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge and 101st Airborne (Air Assault) reenlistment, by PFC Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
