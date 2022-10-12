Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge and 101st Airborne (Air Assault) reenlistment

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Wantroba 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Hundreds of Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the 78th commemoration parade for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on December 10, 2022. Wreath laying, marching, a reenlistment ceremony, World War Two veteran appearances, and many more activities occurred in the city during this event.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE 

