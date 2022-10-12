78th Commemoration for the Battle of the Bulge and 101st Airborne (Air Assault) reenlistment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hundreds of Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the 78th commemoration parade for the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on December 10, 2022. Wreath laying, marching, a reenlistment ceremony, World War Two veteran appearances, and many more activities occurred in the city during this event.