378th Air Expeditionary Wing 3 Year Recap

The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing was activated on Dec. 17, 2019. This video was created as a three year review of the build up and operations since the 378th AEW was stood up at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 03:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869159
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-FT779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109384406
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
