The Korean American Good Neighbor Society held it's annual goodwill and year-end banquet. More than 80 service members from the ROK and US military attended the trip.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 20:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|869151
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-BU072-604
|Filename:
|DOD_109384127
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KAGNS year end ski trip/Banquet, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
