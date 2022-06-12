TAMC’s annual keiki wonderland and holiday tree lighting ceremony included games, food vendors, a visit from Santa and the tree lighting led by 3 year old Jocelyn Welge and her family.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869149
|VIRIN:
|221206-O-QQ208-522
|Filename:
|DOD_109383732
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center keiki wonderland and holiday tree lighting ceremony, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT