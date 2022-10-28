San Francisco District hosts OSHA 30-hour General Industry safety training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recently, USACE safety team members performed the OSHA 30-hour General Industry training for San Francisco District lakes personnel at Lake Sonoma, in Geyserville, CA. The 30-hour training program provided workers with more in-depth training than your basic safety course. All outreach training is intended to cover an overview of the hazards a worker may encounter on a job site and the training emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.