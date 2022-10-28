San Francisco District hosts OSHA 30-hour General Industry safety training

Recently, USACE safety team members performed the OSHA 30-hour General Industry training for San Francisco District lakes personnel at Lake Sonoma, in Geyserville, CA. The 30-hour training program provided workers with more in-depth training than your basic safety course. All outreach training is intended to cover an overview of the hazards a worker may encounter on a job site and the training emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
