Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco District hosts OSHA 30-hour General Industry safety training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Recently, USACE safety team members performed the OSHA 30-hour General Industry training for San Francisco District lakes personnel at Lake Sonoma, in Geyserville, CA. The 30-hour training program provided workers with more in-depth training than your basic safety course. All outreach training is intended to cover an overview of the hazards a worker may encounter on a job site and the training emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869148
    VIRIN: 221028-A-BF997-0001
    Filename: DOD_109383706
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco District hosts OSHA 30-hour General Industry safety training, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Calif.
    Lake Sonoma
    OSHA 30-hour course
    safety is a priority

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT