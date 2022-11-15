This video shows U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tiffany Cao, a 36th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, briefing U.S. Air Force spouses on the threat China poses to the United States, both in the Pacific and the mainland, at the Senior Leader Orientation Conference at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 15, 2022. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is a prime location in the Indo-Pacific region for the fight against China. The China Threat Brief was created to bring awareness to China's actions and influence in the United States, the Indo-Pacific region and the world. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 20:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869146
|VIRIN:
|221115-F-XW824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109383671
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen AFB brings China threat awareness to D.C., by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT