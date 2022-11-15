Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen AFB brings China threat awareness to D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    11.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    This video shows U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tiffany Cao, a 36th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, briefing U.S. Air Force spouses on the threat China poses to the United States, both in the Pacific and the mainland, at the Senior Leader Orientation Conference at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 15, 2022. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is a prime location in the Indo-Pacific region for the fight against China. The China Threat Brief was created to bring awareness to China's actions and influence in the United States, the Indo-Pacific region and the world. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 20:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869146
    VIRIN: 221115-F-XW824-1001
    Filename: DOD_109383671
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB brings China threat awareness to D.C., by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    China
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    36WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT