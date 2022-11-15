Andersen AFB brings China threat awareness to D.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tiffany Cao, a 36th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, briefing U.S. Air Force spouses on the threat China poses to the United States, both in the Pacific and the mainland, at the Senior Leader Orientation Conference at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 15, 2022. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is a prime location in the Indo-Pacific region for the fight against China. The China Threat Brief was created to bring awareness to China's actions and influence in the United States, the Indo-Pacific region and the world. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)