    Tripler Army Medical Center Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Twenty-six Soldiers from Tripler participated in a Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) induction ceremony at the TAMC Chapel. The ceremony is a time-honored
    tradition which welcoming newly promoted NCOs to the corps.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869145
    VIRIN: 221202-O-QQ208-359
    Filename: DOD_109383670
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony 2022, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler

