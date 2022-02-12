Twenty-six Soldiers from Tripler participated in a Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) induction ceremony at the TAMC Chapel. The ceremony is a time-honored
tradition which welcoming newly promoted NCOs to the corps.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869145
|VIRIN:
|221202-O-QQ208-359
|Filename:
|DOD_109383670
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony 2022, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT