2022 Gasparilla Bowl Teams visit MacDill

The college football teams participating in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl competition visited MacDill to hear speeches from service members as well as see exhibits showcasing military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869144
|VIRIN:
|122022-F-MO432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109383663
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
