U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Moore surfs at Isle of Palms, South Carolina Feb, 18, 2022. Moore from Joint Base Charleston practices resiliency outside of work by surfing and focusing on his mental welfare. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869142
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-YD744-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109383591
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ISLE OF PALM, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman catches waves to promote mental health and welfare, by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
