Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman catches waves to promote mental health and welfare

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISLE OF PALM, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Moore surfs at Isle of Palms, South Carolina Feb, 18, 2022. Moore from Joint Base Charleston practices resiliency outside of work by surfing and focusing on his mental welfare. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869142
    VIRIN: 221216-F-YD744-9001
    Filename: DOD_109383591
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ISLE OF PALM, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman catches waves to promote mental health and welfare, by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT