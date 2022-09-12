Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guns Blazing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    This video shows the final day of MCA training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869137
    VIRIN: 221209-F-NC910-001
    Filename: DOD_109383577
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guns Blazing, by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shooting
    Exercise
    Training
    MCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT