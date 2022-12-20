Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurse Reflects on the Nursing Profession

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    2nd Lt. Jacob Fox reflects on working as a nurse at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), on Dec. 20, 2022. (DoD video by Ricardo Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 869136
    VIRIN: 221220-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_109383523
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse Reflects on the Nursing Profession, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Nurses
    WRNMMC

